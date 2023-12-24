Kentucky Retirement Systems Purchases Shares of 5,929 Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,929 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 6,800.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $165.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.75. The company has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.35, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.67. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.57 and a 12-month high of $184.18.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $571.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.69 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 42.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JKHY shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $181.00 to $161.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. DA Davidson upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.10, for a total value of $53,822.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $893,191. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

(Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

