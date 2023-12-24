Kentucky Retirement Systems Takes $1.04 Million Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,267 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Leeward Investments LLC MA raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 78.1% in the third quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 162,646 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,989,000 after acquiring an additional 71,313 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Leidos by 18.0% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 37,762 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after buying an additional 5,756 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Leidos by 82.8% in the third quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,941 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 3,143 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos in the third quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in Leidos by 5.5% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,173 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Leidos alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Noel B. Geer sold 2,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $217,402.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,085,957.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Leidos news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total value of $95,872.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,030,269.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Noel B. Geer sold 2,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $217,402.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,085,957.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,436 shares of company stock valued at $567,373 over the last three months. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Leidos Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of LDOS stock opened at $107.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.11. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.58 and a twelve month high of $111.39.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The aerospace company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.36. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 0.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

Leidos Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 146.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LDOS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut Leidos from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial raised their price target on Leidos from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Leidos from $129.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Leidos in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.36.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Leidos

Leidos Profile

(Free Report)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.