Kentucky Retirement Systems Takes $86.13 Million Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 198,011 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $86,133,000. NVIDIA comprises about 3.0% of Kentucky Retirement Systems’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 930 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $265,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 488,552 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $206,667,000 after acquiring an additional 22,809 shares during the last quarter. Mayport LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mayport LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $489,000. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on NVDA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $630.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $603.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $668.00 to $674.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $598.08.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total value of $105,727.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,733.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total value of $105,727.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,733.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total value of $4,831,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 989,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,266,542.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,442 shares of company stock valued at $37,710,302. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $488.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $463.49 and a 200-day moving average of $449.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 64.42, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $138.84 and a 52-week high of $505.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.59.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 2.11%.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.