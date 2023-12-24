Kentucky Retirement Systems Takes $905,000 Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,109 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MTCH. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Match Group in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 53.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 161.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Match Group in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 683.6% in the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MTCH shares. Bank of America started coverage on Match Group in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.10 price target on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Match Group from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Match Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Match Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.66.

MTCH stock opened at $35.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.50. Match Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.85 and a fifty-two week high of $54.60.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.85 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 173.16% and a net margin of 15.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Research analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Glenn Schiffman acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.11 per share, for a total transaction of $116,440.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,243 shares in the company, valued at $647,493.73. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $50,785 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

