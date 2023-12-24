Kentucky Retirement Systems Takes Position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,242 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Allegion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,328,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,822 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegion in the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 236,720 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,411,000 after purchasing an additional 17,839 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion in the second quarter worth $206,000. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Allegion alerts:

Allegion Price Performance

Shares of Allegion stock opened at $126.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Allegion plc has a 1-year low of $95.94 and a 1-year high of $128.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.12.

Allegion Dividend Announcement

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.21. Allegion had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 55.71%. The business had revenue of $917.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. Allegion’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALLE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Longbow Research cut Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Allegion from $119.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays downgraded shares of Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Vertical Research downgraded Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $128.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Allegion in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Allegion has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.29.

Read Our Latest Report on ALLE

Insider Transactions at Allegion

In other news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 4,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $449,595.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,714 shares in the company, valued at $742,031.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Allegion

(Free Report)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.