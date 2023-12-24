Kentucky Retirement Systems Takes Position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 17,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $112,358,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 358.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,298,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,006 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $59,832,000. Point Break Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 10,617,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,396,000 after purchasing an additional 987,230 shares during the period. Finally, Wolf Hill Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 141.3% in the 1st quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 1,539,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,167,000 after purchasing an additional 901,884 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael E. Pegram bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.90 per share, with a total value of $628,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 136,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,727,604.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CZR shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment Stock Performance

Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $46.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.84. The company has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 2.84. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.33 and a fifty-two week high of $60.27.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 5.94%. Caesars Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 16 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts sports wagering across 28 jurisdictions in North America, including mobile for sports betting and regulated online real money gaming in six jurisdictions in North America; retail and online gaming and sports betting; and other games, such as keno.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.