Kentucky Retirement Systems Takes Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 75.8% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 107,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,839,000 after purchasing an additional 46,146 shares during the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 105.3% in the second quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 131.3% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 4.0% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Snap-on in the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SNA. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Snap-on from $328.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $298.17.

Snap-on Stock Up 0.4 %

SNA opened at $288.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $224.45 and a 1-year high of $297.26. The company has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $270.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $270.30.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.62 EPS for the current year.

Snap-on Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is an increase from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.39%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP June C. Lemerand sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.38, for a total transaction of $984,168.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $531,450.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP June C. Lemerand sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.38, for a total transaction of $984,168.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $531,450.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 21,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.40, for a total transaction of $6,005,144.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 708,513 shares in the company, valued at $197,958,532.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,563 shares of company stock worth $21,250,190 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Stories

