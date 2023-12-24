Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) Stock Price Up 1.8%

Shares of Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD – Get Free Report) rose 1.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$5.22 and last traded at C$5.21. Approximately 36,667 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 88,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Knight Therapeutics from C$5.40 to C$5.25 in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

Knight Therapeutics Stock Up 1.8 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.79. The firm has a market cap of C$543.72 million, a P/E ratio of -86.83, a P/E/G ratio of -1,013.50 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.07, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.06. Knight Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2.29% and a negative return on equity of 0.92%. The business had revenue of C$81.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$72.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Knight Therapeutics Inc. will post 0.0756851 earnings per share for the current year.

About Knight Therapeutics

Knight Therapeutics Inc develops, manufactures, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices worldwide. It offers Tafasitamab for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; Pemigatinib for metastatic cholangiocarcinoma; Akynzeo for prevention of chemotherapy-induced acute and delayed nausea and vomiting; Aloxi for prevention of acute nausea and vomiting associated with emetogenic cancer chemotherapy; Fostamatinib for chronic immune thrombocytopenia; Nerlynx for extended adjuvant breast cancer and metastatic breast cancer; Trelstar for advanced prostate cancer; Vidaza for myelodysplastic syndrome; Abraxane for metastatic pancreatic cancer; Halaven for metastatic breast cancer and soft tissue sarcoma; and Lenvima for advanced renal cell cancer and for differentiated thyroid cancer and unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma.

