Legato Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 7,765 FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in FormFactor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in FormFactor by 170.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in FormFactor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of FormFactor by 247.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of FormFactor by 124.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FORM opened at $41.38 on Friday. FormFactor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.94 and a 1 year high of $41.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -459.78 and a beta of 1.18.

Insider Activity at FormFactor

FormFactor ( NASDAQ:FORM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. FormFactor had a negative net margin of 1.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.24%. The business had revenue of $171.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.34 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other FormFactor news, CFO Shai Shahar sold 16,618 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total value of $656,244.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,077,890.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other FormFactor news, CFO Shai Shahar sold 16,618 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total value of $656,244.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,077,890.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rebeca Obregon-Jimenez sold 8,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $318,459.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $435,228.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,886 shares of company stock worth $1,504,441. 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on FORM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of FormFactor from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FormFactor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.67.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

