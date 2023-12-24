Legato Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB)

Legato Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB – Free Report) by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,701 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Western New England Bancorp worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new position in Western New England Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $1,084,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Western New England Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $1,544,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,061,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,198,000 after acquiring an additional 122,092 shares in the last quarter. 53.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ WNEB opened at $8.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $187.82 million, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Western New England Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.58 and a 52-week high of $10.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.78.

Western New England Bancorp ( NASDAQ:WNEB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $20.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.15 million. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 19.32%. Equities research analysts forecast that Western New England Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.00%.

WNEB has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Western New England Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Hovde Group cut Western New England Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Western New England Bancorp from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Western New England Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, commercial checking, business, nonprofit and municipal checking, savings, money market and sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyer's trust accounts.

