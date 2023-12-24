Legato Capital Management LLC Invests $232,000 in Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR)

Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IMCR. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 10,828.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Immunocore by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Immunocore by 1,703.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Immunocore in the first quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Immunocore in the first quarter worth about $98,000. 73.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Immunocore from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Monday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Immunocore presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.17.

Shares of Immunocore stock opened at $65.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.17 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.51. Immunocore Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $42.21 and a 52 week high of $67.43.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $62.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.62 million. Immunocore had a negative net margin of 28.16% and a negative return on equity of 19.13%. Sell-side analysts expect that Immunocore Holdings plc will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also developing other programs for oncology comprise tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial in patients with advanced melanoma; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising cutaneous melanoma, ovarian, non-small cell lung cancer, and endometrial; IMC-T119C for multiple solid tumor cancers; IMC-P115C for multiple solid tumor cancers; and IMC-R117C, which is for a range of tumors, including colorectal, gastro-esophageal, and pancreatic cancers.

