Legato Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,315 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QTWO. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Q2 during the first quarter valued at about $774,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Q2 by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 10,226 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Q2 by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Q2 by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Q2 by 39.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 228,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,109,000 after purchasing an additional 65,252 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Q2 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Q2 from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Q2 from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Stephens upgraded shares of Q2 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Q2 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.60.

Q2 Trading Up 0.4 %

Q2 stock opened at $43.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.46 and a beta of 1.46. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.91 and a fifty-two week high of $44.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 9.11% and a negative net margin of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $154.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.07 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Q2 news, President Kirk L. Coleman sold 9,588 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total transaction of $367,316.28. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 257,103 shares in the company, valued at $9,849,615.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, President Kirk L. Coleman sold 9,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total value of $367,316.28. Following the transaction, the president now owns 257,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,849,615.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David J. Mehok sold 741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total value of $27,994.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 164,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,229,581.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 67,176 shares of company stock worth $2,556,302. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Q2 Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

Featured Stories

