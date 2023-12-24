MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD) Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of MariMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRMD – Get Free Report) were up 2.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.30 and last traded at $0.30. Approximately 154,987 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 333,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.

MariMed Trading Up 2.6 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.32 and a 200 day moving average of $0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MariMed had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $38.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.70 million. Research analysts expect that MariMed Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MariMed Company Profile

MariMed Inc engages in cultivation, production, and dispensing of medicinal and recreational cannabis in the United States and internationally. The company sells flowers and concentrates under the Nature's Heritage brand; chewable cannabis-infused mint tablet under the brand Kalm Fusion. It also provides soft and chewy baked goods and a hot chocolate mix under Bubby's Baked brand.

