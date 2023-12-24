Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) Stock Price Up 4.7%

Shares of Maverix Metals Inc (CVE:MMX – Get Free Report) rose 4.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$5.82 and last traded at C$5.76. Approximately 110,721 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 466% from the average daily volume of 19,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.50.

Maverix Metals Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.76. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45. The firm has a market cap of C$621.78 million and a P/E ratio of 230.40.

About Maverix Metals

(Get Free Report)

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Maverix Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maverix Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.