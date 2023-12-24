McGuire Investment Group LLC Buys 262 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,672 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.6% of McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $8,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at $37,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1,730.0% during the second quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. 68.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $155.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $374.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.57. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $144.95 and a fifty-two week high of $180.93.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $21.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.14% and a net margin of 36.32%. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 35.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. HSBC assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $178.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.75.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

