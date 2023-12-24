McLean Asset Management Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

McLean Asset Management Corp decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,822 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,919.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,628,484,000 after buying an additional 453,413,389 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 218,540,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,159,242,000 after buying an additional 1,666,205 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 111,197.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,036,178,000 after buying an additional 170,267,122 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,308,289 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,481,781,000 after buying an additional 2,731,671 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,759.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,106,502,000 after buying an additional 109,870,525 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on GOOGL. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on Alphabet from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Alphabet from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Alphabet from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.53.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $3,182,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,407,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,519,313.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total transaction of $27,986.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,243.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $3,182,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,407,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,519,313.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,627 shares of company stock valued at $20,267,240 in the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $141.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.86 and a 12 month high of $141.99. The company has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

