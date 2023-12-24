Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Bought by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 27.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,003 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 7.5% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 8.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 5.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 987,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,121,000 after buying an additional 47,755 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 12.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 41.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,019,000 after buying an additional 17,031 shares during the period. 64.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moderna

In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.96, for a total value of $989,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,196,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,408,291.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO James M. Mock sold 2,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $292,945.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,580. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.96, for a total transaction of $989,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,196,931 shares in the company, valued at $217,408,291.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,985 shares of company stock valued at $5,991,456 in the last three months. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Moderna Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $94.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $208.99. The company has a market cap of $36.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 1.62.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.01) by $0.62. Moderna had a negative net margin of 38.00% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Equities analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRNA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded Moderna from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Moderna from $269.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. HSBC upgraded Moderna from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Moderna from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.07.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Further Reading

