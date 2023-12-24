Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Sold by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 568 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Moderna by 98,101.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 142,396,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,301,189,000 after purchasing an additional 142,251,609 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at about $628,359,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Moderna by 108.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,818,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984,458 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Moderna by 699.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,538,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,028 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Moderna by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,187,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,133,000 after acquiring an additional 670,284 shares during the period. 64.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moderna alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 563 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total transaction of $44,527.67. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,760.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.96, for a total transaction of $989,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,196,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,408,291.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 563 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total transaction of $44,527.67. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,760.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,985 shares of company stock valued at $5,991,456. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Moderna Trading Up 4.1 %

MRNA opened at $94.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.21. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.55 and a 1-year high of $208.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 1.62.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by $0.62. Moderna had a negative net margin of 38.00% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MRNA shares. HSBC upgraded Moderna from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $89.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Argus dropped their target price on Moderna from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.07.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Moderna

About Moderna

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.