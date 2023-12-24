Molecular Partners (OTCMKTS:MLLCF) Trading 6.2% Higher

Molecular Partners AG (OTCMKTS:MLLCF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 6.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.30 and last traded at $4.30. 200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.05.

Molecular Partners Trading Up 6.2 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.14.

About Molecular Partners

Molecular Partners AG operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops ankyrin proteins for the treatment of oncology and virology diseases. Its products candidates include Abicipar, a DARPin therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration, as well as for diabetic macular edema; and ensovibep (MP0420), a multi-specific DARPin therapeutic candidate for the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

