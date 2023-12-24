Moody National Bank Trust Division Decreases Stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lessened its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,601 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DGX. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,926 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,252 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,063,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 86,920 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,217,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 16,439 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on DGX shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Bank of America raised Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.75.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $136.74 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a one year low of $119.59 and a one year high of $158.34. The company has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.04.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 42.64%.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

