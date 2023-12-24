Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $9.89 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 63,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 0.6% of Moody National Bank Trust Division’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $9,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the third quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 41,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,452,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,226,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 31.5% in the third quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Baker Boyer National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 24.9% in the third quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 10,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,066,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ opened at $155.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $152.36 and its 200-day moving average is $159.69. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $144.95 and a fifty-two week high of $180.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $21.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 36.32% and a return on equity of 37.14%. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 35.34%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JNJ. HSBC began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $170.00 to $163.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $178.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.75.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

