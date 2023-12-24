Moody National Bank Trust Division Reduces Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Moody National Bank Trust Division decreased its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,001 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 27 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the second quarter valued at $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 138.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 81 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 46.4% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 82 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of URI opened at $570.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $470.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $454.62. The stock has a market cap of $38.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.82. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $325.15 and a 12 month high of $582.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $11.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.32 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 37.00% and a net margin of 17.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 41.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.16%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $490.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group cut United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $504.00 to $525.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. KeyCorp cut United Rentals from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on United Rentals from $494.00 to $591.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on United Rentals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Rentals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $474.08.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

