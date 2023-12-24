National Bank of Canada FI Boosts Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,543 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in IDEX were worth $3,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEX. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 34.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of IDEX during the first quarter worth approximately $1,058,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 3.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 24.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 82,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,877,000 after buying an additional 16,117 shares during the period. 94.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEX Price Performance

IEX opened at $214.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $199.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.95. IDEX Co. has a 1 year low of $183.76 and a 1 year high of $240.15.

IDEX Announces Dividend

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.23. IDEX had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 18.74%. The firm had revenue of $793.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. IDEX’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IEX has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a report on Thursday, October 19th. BNP Paribas began coverage on IDEX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of IDEX from $213.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.70.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

