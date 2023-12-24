National Bank of Canada FI Has $3.79 Million Stock Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,336 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,114 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $3,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 4.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,014,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,917,961,000 after purchasing an additional 636,301 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 14,887.6% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,331,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,615,000 after purchasing an additional 4,302,510 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 3.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,233,625 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $454,518,000 after purchasing an additional 97,425 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 3.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,422,912 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $339,688,000 after purchasing an additional 72,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 46,022.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,914,554 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $270,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,403 shares in the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $136.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $119.59 and a twelve month high of $158.34. The stock has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $132.85 and its 200 day moving average is $133.04.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 15.80%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on DGX. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.75.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

