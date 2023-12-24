NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Holdings Trimmed by Centre Asset Management LLC

Centre Asset Management LLC decreased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,342 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,579 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 2.9% of Centre Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $11,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth $34,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 50.0% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 300 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.04, for a total transaction of $10,000,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,020,161.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total transaction of $5,008,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 979,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,693,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.04, for a total value of $10,000,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,020,161.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 77,442 shares of company stock valued at $37,710,302. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $603.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $630.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Mizuho upped their price target on NVIDIA from $590.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $625.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Edward Jones cut NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $598.08.

Shares of NVDA opened at $488.30 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $138.84 and a 1 year high of $505.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $463.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $449.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 64.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.11%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

