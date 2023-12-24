NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Brookmont Capital Management

Brookmont Capital Management decreased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 878 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 23 shares during the quarter. Brookmont Capital Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 28.9% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,065,457,000 after buying an additional 249,045 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 205.3% during the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth about $929,000. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.04, for a total value of $10,000,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,036 shares in the company, valued at $27,020,161.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total value of $492,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,722,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.04, for a total transaction of $10,000,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,020,161.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,442 shares of company stock valued at $37,710,302 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA opened at $488.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $463.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $449.59. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $138.84 and a fifty-two week high of $505.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $603.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $598.08.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

