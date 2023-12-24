NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Hall Laurie J Trustee

Hall Laurie J Trustee lessened its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 33.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,938 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 5,974 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 2.2% of Hall Laurie J Trustee’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in NVIDIA by 84,165.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,389,779,605 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $587,904,569,000 after buying an additional 1,388,130,327 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,900,874,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 160,446.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,586,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,862,392,000 after buying an additional 19,574,443 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth approximately $2,290,856,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in NVIDIA by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,023,783,000 after buying an additional 4,621,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total value of $5,008,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 979,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,693,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.85, for a total transaction of $9,637,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,936,041. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total transaction of $5,008,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 979,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,693,969.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,442 shares of company stock worth $37,710,302 in the last quarter. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $488.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 64.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $138.84 and a one year high of $505.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $463.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $449.59.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Edward Jones lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $598.08.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

