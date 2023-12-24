Orica (OTCMKTS:OCLDY) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDY – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.72 and last traded at $10.49. Approximately 2,439 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 1,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.46.

Orica Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.01.

Orica Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.1408 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. This is a positive change from Orica’s previous dividend of $0.11. Orica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.08%.

Orica Company Profile

Orica Limited manufactures, distributes, and sells commercial blasting systems, mining and tunnelling support systems, and various chemical products and services in Australia, Peru, the United States, and internationally. The company provides 4D bulk explosives systems, packaged explosives, initiating systems, boosters, and seismic explosive ranges; technical services and solutions; and supplementary services.

