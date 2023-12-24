Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) Trading 0.2% Higher

Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV – Get Free Report) traded up 0.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$58.76 and last traded at C$58.08. 133,101 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 213,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$57.97.

Ovintiv Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.11. The stock has a market cap of C$15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.35, a PEG ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 3.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$62.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$59.90.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.39 by C($0.06). Ovintiv had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 23.19%. The firm had revenue of C$3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.52 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Ovintiv Inc. will post 11.5438596 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ovintiv Increases Dividend

About Ovintiv

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.416 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is currently 12.05%.

(Get Free Report)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.