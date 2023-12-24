PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:STPZ) Shares Down 0.1%

PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:STPZ – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $51.09 and last traded at $51.15. 48,273 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 115,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.20.

PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STPZ. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 151.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 42,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 474.6% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 6,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 5,676 shares during the last quarter.

About PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund

PIMCO 1-5 Year US TIPS Index ETF, formerly Pimco 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund (ETF) designed to capture the returns of the shorter maturity subset of the Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) market by tracking The BofA Merrill Lynch 1-5 Year US Inflation-Linked Treasury Index.

