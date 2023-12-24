Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Chairman Sells $3,012,000.00 in Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total value of $3,012,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 88,439 shares in the company, valued at $3,329,728.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Progyny Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Progyny stock opened at $38.36 on Friday. Progyny, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.03 and a 52-week high of $44.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.26 and a 200 day moving average of $36.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.51.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $280.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.20 million. Progyny had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The company’s revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PGNY. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Progyny from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Progyny from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Progyny from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Progyny from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Progyny presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGNY. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progyny in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Progyny by 3,119.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Progyny in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Progyny by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 94.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

