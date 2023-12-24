Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Chairman Sells $3,012,000.00 in Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total value of $3,012,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 88,439 shares in the company, valued at $3,329,728.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Progyny Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of Progyny stock opened at $38.36 on Friday. Progyny, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.03 and a 52-week high of $44.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.26 and a 200 day moving average of $36.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.51.
Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $280.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.20 million. Progyny had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The company’s revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGNY. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progyny in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Progyny by 3,119.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Progyny in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Progyny by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 94.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
