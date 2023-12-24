ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Stake Reduced by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. cut its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,275 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the second quarter worth about $202,000. Second Half Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the second quarter worth about $652,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 35,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,329,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 14,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 2,891 shares during the period. Finally, Sanchez Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 92,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,693,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the period.

BATS NOBL opened at $94.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.81. The company has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $67.97.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

