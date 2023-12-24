Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Director Sells $600,802.80 in Stock

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) Director Roxanne Taylor sold 16,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $600,802.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,743 shares in the company, valued at $2,065,278.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE PSTG opened at $35.88 on Friday. Pure Storage, Inc. has a one year low of $22.14 and a one year high of $40.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 188.84, a PEG ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.14.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $762.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.49 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Pure Storage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Pure Storage by 173.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 546,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,468,000 after acquiring an additional 346,885 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 12.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,184,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,181,000 after purchasing an additional 126,795 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 238.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 77,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 54,288 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 33.8% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 4,068,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,104 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

