QinetiQ Group (OTCMKTS:QNTQF) Trading Up 3%

QinetiQ Group plc (OTCMKTS:QNTQF – Get Free Report) shares were up 3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.76 and last traded at $3.76. Approximately 2,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 288% from the average daily volume of 515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.65.

QinetiQ Group Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.85 and a 200-day moving average of $4.15.

About QinetiQ Group

(Get Free Report)

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; platform and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QinetiQ Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QinetiQ Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.