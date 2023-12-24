Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Increases Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 31.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,455 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. Baker Boyer National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 24.9% in the third quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 10,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,066,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,265,000. McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 54,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,515,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the third quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JNJ. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.75.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $155.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $374.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.57. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $144.95 and a 12 month high of $180.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $152.36 and its 200 day moving average is $159.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.14% and a net margin of 36.32%. The firm had revenue of $21.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21 billion. Research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Featured Articles

