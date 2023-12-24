Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Acquires 538 Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 23.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 538 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in HSBC were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in HSBC in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in HSBC by 231.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new position in HSBC in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in HSBC by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in HSBC by 15,471.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut HSBC from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HSBC in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Societe Generale cut HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HSBC presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $811.00.

HSBC Stock Performance

Shares of HSBC stock opened at $40.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.31 and a 200 day moving average of $38.98. HSBC Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $30.64 and a 1 year high of $42.47.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $34.11 billion during the quarter. HSBC had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 24.42%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

HSBC Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.70%.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Featured Stories

