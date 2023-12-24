Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Acquires 603 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Dollar General by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,570,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,118,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,969 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Dollar General by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,087,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,561,298,000 after acquiring an additional 5,926,555 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Dollar General by 124.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,787,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,536,000 after acquiring an additional 5,979,461 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Dollar General by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,765,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,202,000 after acquiring an additional 994,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Dollar General by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,744,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,412 shares in the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on DG. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $216.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.60.

Dollar General Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE:DG opened at $132.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.40. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $101.09 and a 1-year high of $251.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $123.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.16%.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $106.25 per share, for a total transaction of $212,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,966 shares in the company, valued at $3,290,137.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

