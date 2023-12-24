Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Boosts Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 18.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Newmont by 101,647.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 547,513,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,356,940,000 after acquiring an additional 546,975,720 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at about $332,897,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Newmont by 4.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 99,433,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,241,843,000 after acquiring an additional 4,409,771 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Newmont by 103.3% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,489,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $356,749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281,418 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Newmont by 238.8% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,008,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $147,495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120,768 shares during the period. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $42.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.94. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $33.58 and a 52-week high of $60.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.83, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.06). Newmont had a negative net margin of 7.35% and a positive return on equity of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently -155.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NEM. Macquarie began coverage on Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. TD Securities decreased their target price on Newmont from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Newmont in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Newmont from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmont presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.41.

Read Our Latest Report on Newmont

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $200,585.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,580,288.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $413,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,799,866.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $200,585.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 70,751 shares in the company, valued at $2,580,288.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,866 shares of company stock worth $1,457,085. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Newmont Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.