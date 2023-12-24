Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Buys 284 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 156.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 38.1% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Murphy USA by 20.0% during the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the 1st quarter valued at $5,669,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Murphy USA by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,426 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,110,000 after buying an additional 6,346 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the 2nd quarter worth about $20,481,000. 83.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

Insider Transactions at Murphy USA

In other Murphy USA news, SVP Jennifer Bridges sold 2,268 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.41, for a total value of $828,749.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,418.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Murphy USA news, CMO Renee M. Bacon sold 7,206 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.51, for a total transaction of $2,648,277.06. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,033.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer Bridges sold 2,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.41, for a total transaction of $828,749.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,418.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,474 shares of company stock worth $14,477,727 over the last three months. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Murphy USA Stock Performance

MUSA stock opened at $360.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $364.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $333.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Murphy USA Inc. has a 12-month low of $231.65 and a 12-month high of $382.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.72.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $7.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.08 by $1.61. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 71.06% and a net margin of 2.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc. will post 24.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MUSA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Murphy USA in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Murphy USA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Murphy USA from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $348.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Murphy USA

Murphy USA Company Profile

(Free Report)

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.