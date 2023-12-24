Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 144,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,762 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $332,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 110,238 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the period. 75.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

In other news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total value of $3,860,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,855 shares in the company, valued at $2,978,124.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total transaction of $1,267,636.79. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 123,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,093,017.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total transaction of $3,860,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,855 shares in the company, valued at $2,978,124.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,360 shares of company stock worth $7,760,173 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TROW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.45.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $107.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.32. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.43 and a 12-month high of $132.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.79.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 69.52%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.