Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Has $124,000 Position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 37.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 688 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Toyota Motor during the first quarter worth about $527,000. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its position in Toyota Motor by 5.8% during the first quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Toyota Motor by 80.0% during the second quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Toyota Motor by 44.1% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Toyota Motor during the second quarter worth about $513,000. 1.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Toyota Motor Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of TM opened at $178.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $241.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12 month low of $132.35 and a 12 month high of $195.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $183.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.87.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.
