Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Has $154,000 Stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 184.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CNC. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Centene in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Centene in the second quarter valued at $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Centene in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Centene in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Centene in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CNC shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Centene from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.00.

Centene Stock Down 0.1 %

CNC opened at $73.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $39.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.50. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $60.83 and a twelve month high of $83.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.87.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $38.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.20 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 15.47%. Centene’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

