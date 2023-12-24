Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Purchases 521 Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 5.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 4.3% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 1.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 1.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.96% of the company’s stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a "hold" rating for the company.

SLF opened at $50.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.79. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.53 and a twelve month high of $53.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.02.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.5637 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.24%.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company provides financial advice, asset management, and investments related products.

