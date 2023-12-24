Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Raises Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 277.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,084 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 23.4% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,433,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,745,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116,792 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,373,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,911,012,000 after purchasing an additional 362,658 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,899,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,380,814,000 after purchasing an additional 455,588 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,584,673 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $933,087,000 after purchasing an additional 25,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 97,811.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,105,740 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $518,907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,568 shares in the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Darden Restaurants

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 1,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $151,330.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,221.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 1,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $151,330.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,221.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 6,967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.12, for a total value of $1,150,391.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,833,294.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,718 shares of company stock valued at $2,472,931 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on DRI. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Monday, December 18th. Wedbush upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.41.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

DRI opened at $161.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $153.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.05. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.36 and a 12-month high of $173.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.24.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.39% and a net margin of 9.16%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.36%.

About Darden Restaurants

(Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.