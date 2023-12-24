Roots (TSE:ROOT) Shares Up 0.4%

Roots Co. (TSE:ROOT – Get Free Report) shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$2.52 and last traded at C$2.52. 2,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 8,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.51.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.62 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.81. The company has a market cap of C$101.43 million, a P/E ratio of 61.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.49.

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and sells apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and ecommerce.

