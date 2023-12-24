SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF) Stock Price Down 1.1%

SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $52.40 and last traded at $52.40. Approximately 152 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.00.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded SalMar ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th.
View Our Latest Research Report on SalMar ASA
SalMar ASA Trading Down 1.1 %
SalMar ASA Company Profile
SalMar ASA, an aquaculture company, produces and sells farmed salmon in Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Fish Farming, Sales & Industry, Icelandic Salmon, and SalMar Aker Ocean segments. It is involved in the broodstock, lumpfish, and smolt production activities; and marine-phase farming, harvesting, processing, and selling farmed salmon.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SalMar ASA
- Video Game Stocks: How to Invest in Gaming
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/18 – 12/22
- Best Restaurant Stocks to Invest in Now
- How to invest in an IRA in 6 simple steps
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- How many Roth IRAs can you have?
Receive News & Ratings for SalMar ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SalMar ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.