SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF) Stock Price Down 1.1%

SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $52.40 and last traded at $52.40. Approximately 152 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.00.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded SalMar ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th.

SalMar ASA Trading Down 1.1 %

SalMar ASA Company Profile

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.16.

SalMar ASA, an aquaculture company, produces and sells farmed salmon in Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Fish Farming, Sales & Industry, Icelandic Salmon, and SalMar Aker Ocean segments. It is involved in the broodstock, lumpfish, and smolt production activities; and marine-phase farming, harvesting, processing, and selling farmed salmon.

