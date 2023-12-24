Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOF) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $45.62 and last traded at $45.62. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 8,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.90.

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.73 and a 200 day moving average of $43.87.

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Company Profile

Shionogi & Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceuticals, diagnostic reagents, and medical devices in Japan. It offers Fetroja, a multidrug-resistant for gram-negative bacterial infection treatment; Xofluza, an influenza virus drug; and Tivicay, an anti-HIV drug.

