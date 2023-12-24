SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Position Lessened by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,211 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $4,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 250,264.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,523,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,217,075,000 after buying an additional 9,520,067 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at about $240,354,000. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2,717.5% during the second quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 216,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,671,000 after buying an additional 208,816 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 190.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 232,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,107,000 after buying an additional 152,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 115.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 283,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,913,000 after purchasing an additional 151,772 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $508.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $463.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $470.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $424.22 and a 52 week high of $511.23.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

