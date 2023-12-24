Stacy J. Smith Sells 5,000 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Stock

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) Director Stacy J. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total transaction of $1,220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,707,072. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Autodesk Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $242.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.93 billion, a PE ratio of 57.12, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $214.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.37. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.61 and a 52-week high of $244.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 84.81% and a net margin of 17.15%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 140.6% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 166 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 61.3% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 179 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 230.5% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 195 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.45.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Articles

