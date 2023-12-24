Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Acquired by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $3,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.8% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 5.6% in the second quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 4.3% in the second quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steel Dynamics Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD opened at $121.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.55 and a twelve month high of $136.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.00.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 13.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 10.90%.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, November 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.22.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Bradley S. Seaman sold 4,717 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total value of $517,549.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,097,810.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Steel Dynamics news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 25,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.43, for a total value of $3,116,333.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,344,453.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bradley S. Seaman sold 4,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total transaction of $517,549.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,462 shares in the company, valued at $5,097,810.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Featured Stories

